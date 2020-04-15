Pete Albert Kadens Sells 19,900 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $163,379.00.

Pete Albert Kadens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 50,000 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $655,000.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

