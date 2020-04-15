Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Receives $56.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 23,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,006. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

