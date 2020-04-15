Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Purchases 52,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall bought 52,000 shares of Perenti Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$45,812.00 ($32,490.78).

Shares of PRN stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching A$0.94 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 9,428,579 shares. The firm has a market cap of $642.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. Perenti Global Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.45 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of A$2.40 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.87.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining, including mine planning and exploration, development, production, and reclamation.

