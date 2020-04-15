PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,384. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

