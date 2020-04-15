PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

