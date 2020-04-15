Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $35.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

PNR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 908,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

