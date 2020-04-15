Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

