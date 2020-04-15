Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $31,336.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02762201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00223139 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

