Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

PAG stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

