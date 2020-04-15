PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut PENNON GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get PENNON GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEGRY remained flat at $$27.00 on Tuesday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.