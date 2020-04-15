Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,035 ($13.61) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 700 ($9.21).

PNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Pennon Group to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pennon Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,102.91 ($14.51).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,098.50 ($14.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.