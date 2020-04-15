PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading Up 3.2%

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 29,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 904,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $69,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $421,633.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

