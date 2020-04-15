Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 0.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.00, 347,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,667,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

