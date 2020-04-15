Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 0.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.00, 347,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,667,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
