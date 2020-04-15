Penbrook Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

GOOGL traded up $54.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,265.23. 3,148,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,313.62. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

