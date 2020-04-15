Penbrook Management LLC Has $670,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,249,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

