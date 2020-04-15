Penbrook Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

