Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.55.

TSE PPL traded down C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,836. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

