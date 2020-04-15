Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.55.
TSE PPL traded down C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,836. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
