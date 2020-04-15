Peel Hunt Reiterates Sell Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWS. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,534.60 ($20.19).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.88 million and a P/E ratio of 72.84. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,431.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,381.11.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

