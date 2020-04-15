PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDCE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 358,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

