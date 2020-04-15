PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 358,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 38,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

