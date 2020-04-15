PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 15,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.52%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 185,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.