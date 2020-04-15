Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

