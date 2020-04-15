PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,539.90

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,539.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004042 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000841 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001199 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.