Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.89

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.89 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 83609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

PSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.58. The company has a market cap of $585.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$68.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.4444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.46%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

