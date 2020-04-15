Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.90.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock traded down C$0.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.51.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

