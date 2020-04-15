Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Paramount Resources to a sell rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.01.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $124.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.92 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

