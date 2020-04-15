Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Shares of LON:PAG traded down GBX 30.20 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.09). The company had a trading volume of 540,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The firm has a market cap of $808.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

