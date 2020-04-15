PANDORA A /S/S’s (PANDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PANDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 85,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,469. PANDORA A /S/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

