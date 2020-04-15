Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $6,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $71,214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 199,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,051. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

