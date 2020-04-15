Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives $3.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

PTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,561,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 628,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $577,000.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

