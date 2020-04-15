Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s stock price fell 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52, 74,425 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,153,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACD. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.32). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.