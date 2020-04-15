P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million.

PTSI opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTSI. ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

