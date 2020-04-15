Oxycoin Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $71,781.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.