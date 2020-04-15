Owens-Illinois Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 772 call options.

Shares of OI stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

