Owen Michaelson Sells 75,392 Shares of Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Owen Michaelson sold 75,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £70,868.48 ($93,223.47).

Owen Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Owen Michaelson sold 23,284 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £21,886.96 ($28,791.05).

LON HWG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.30. Harworth Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). As a group, research analysts forecast that Harworth Group PLC will post 179.6192307 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

