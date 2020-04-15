OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OUTKY. ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.88. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

