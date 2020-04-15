Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Osram Licht from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OSAGF traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $966.66 million during the quarter.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

