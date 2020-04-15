Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of OSK opened at $66.18 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

