ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ORIX from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. ORIX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.