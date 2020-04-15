Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04, 8,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 327,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

