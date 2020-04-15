Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $19.91 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.86 or 0.04382022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,161,845 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.