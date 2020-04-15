OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$4.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.50. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.21% from the stock’s previous close.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.19. 1,160,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,694. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $413.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.86.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$25.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

