OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.14% from the stock’s previous close.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

TSE:OGI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,694. The company has a market capitalization of $413.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

