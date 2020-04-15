OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$4.75

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective cut by Haywood Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 116.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGI. CIBC cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.19. 1,160,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,694. The firm has a market cap of $413.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$25.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

