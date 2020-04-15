OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 925,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $413.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.86. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

