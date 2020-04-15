OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.19. 1,160,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,694. The firm has a market cap of $413.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

