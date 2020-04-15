OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Downgraded by CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.19. 1,160,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$25.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

