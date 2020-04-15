OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.60. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,095,050 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $318.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

