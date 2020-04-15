OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

