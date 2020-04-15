OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

