O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $350.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Nomura from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Shares of ORLY opened at $356.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

